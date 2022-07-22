Big Mood, Little Mood

Not So Amicable

Talking about biting your tongue about your ex with guest Helen Rosner.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Helen Rosner, a staff writer at the New Yorker, where she covers all things culture, though most of it is about food.

Lavery and Rosner read a letter from someone who is wondering to talk about her ex among friends without sounding like a horrible, vengeful person.

Production by Phil Surkis

