Big Mood, Little Mood

Redirecting Mom

Talking moms who complain with guest Jackie Keliiaa.

Danny Lavery welcomes Jackie Keliiaa, a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor based in Oakland, California. She currently produces Good Medicine, a live comedy show featuring all Native comedians.

Lavery and Keliiaa read a letter from someone who wants the comfort of her mom, but her mom is preoccupied with her own problems.

Production by Phil Surkis.

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

