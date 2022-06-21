Petty Peanuts
Talking toxic coworkers, reevaluating a friendship, and peeking into guest Kashana Cauley’s forthcoming novel, The Survivalists.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kashana Cauley, writer for The Great North and the author of the forthcoming novel, The Survivalists.
Lavery and Cauley take on two letters. First, from someone who is witnessing their coworkers play a potentially dangerous prank on their supervisor. Another letter writer is uncomfortable with the subject matter of their friend’s novel. Plus, a sneak peek at Cauley’s forthcoming novel, The Survivalists.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.