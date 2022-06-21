Big Mood, Little Mood

Petty Peanuts

Talking toxic coworkers, reevaluating a friendship, and peeking into guest Kashana Cauley’s forthcoming novel, The Survivalists.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kashana Cauley, writer for The Great North and the author of the forthcoming novel, The Survivalists.

Lavery and Cauley take on two letters. First, from someone who is witnessing their coworkers play a potentially dangerous prank on their supervisor. Another letter writer is uncomfortable with the subject matter of their friend’s novel. Plus, a sneak peek at Cauley’s forthcoming novel, The Survivalists.

Slate Plus members get another episode of Big Mood, Little Mood every Friday: sign up now!

Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis.

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host