Pronoun Panic
Talking pronoun training, and when poly pulls apart with guest Noah Zazanis
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Noah Zazanis, an epidemiologist, writer, and prison abolitionist living in Queens, NY. His writing can be found in The New Inquiry, Pluto Press’ Transgender Marxism anthology, and Obstetrics & Gynecology (“The Green Journal”).
Lavery and Zazanis tackle two letters. First, from someone hesitating on coming out for fear of never being called the correct pronouns. Another letter writer is wondering if they should walk away from a relationship that they can sense is slipping away.
