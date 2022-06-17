Big Mood, Little Mood

Mr. Clean’s Boyfriend

Talking about hiring your boyfriend with guest Sasha Geffen.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Sasha Geffen, author of the book Glitter Up the Dark: How Pop Music Broke the Binary.

Lavery and Geffen read a letter from someone who is considering hiring his boyfriend to deep clean his apartment, but is wondering if that will change their relationship.

