Big Mood, Little Mood

Secret Stash

Talking about hiding drugs with guest Kashana Cauley.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kashana Cauley, writer for The Great North and the author of the forthcoming novel, The Survivalists.

Lavery and Cauley read a letter from someone who feels guilty for having a secret stash of drugs in their house, knowing that their girlfriend is sober.

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Host