Long-Term Closet
Talking about guarding a friend’s long time secret, and making sense of a breakup with guest Sasha Geffen
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Sasha Geffen, author of the book Glitter Up the Dark: How Pop Music Broke the Binary.
Lavery and Geffen tackle two letters. First, from someone who is tired of being the only person holding that her friend came out to in their friend group. Another letter writer is trying to make sense of a hurtful breakup.
Production by Phil Surkis