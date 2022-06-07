Big Mood, Little Mood

Cattitude Adjustment

Talking concerned cat aunts and friends who pay for everything with guest Miles Klee.

Danny Lavery welcomes Miles Klee, a senior staff writer for MEL magazine, and the author of the novel Ivyland.

Lavery and Klee take on three letters. First, from someone who wants to tell her friend to stop paying for everything when they hang out.  Another letter writer has upset their partner due to her tendency to offer unsolicited pet advice. Finally, Lavery responds to a letter writer who is wondering if they are a trans man.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

