Big Mood, Little Mood

Sex Drive Discrepancy

Talking about lowered libidos with guests Jane Rice & Edward Szekely.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Jane Rice, a civil servant, and Edward Szekely, a radiographer, who live in Edinburgh, Scotland with their 3 year old daughter and 6 year old cat.

Lavery, Rice and Szekely read a letter from someone worried that the meds that he and his girlfriend are taking are driving them apart.

Production by Phil Surkis.

