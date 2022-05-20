Sex Drive Discrepancy
Talking about lowered libidos with guests Jane Rice & Edward Szekely.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Jane Rice, a civil servant, and Edward Szekely, a radiographer, who live in Edinburgh, Scotland with their 3 year old daughter and 6 year old cat.
Lavery, Rice and Szekely read a letter from someone worried that the meds that he and his girlfriend are taking are driving them apart.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.