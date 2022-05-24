Motherhood or Transition
Talking about transition timing, when mom insults dad, and film adaptations with guests Lindsay Kyle & Robyn O’Donnell.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Lindsay Kyle and Robyn O’Donnell, hosts of the podcast, Maladapted, in which they discuss books that have been adapted into movies.
Lavery, Kyle, and O’Donnell tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer being asked to delay their transition because their wife wants to have a baby. Another letter writer wants her mom to stop insulting her ailing dad. Plus, behind the scenes of the podcast, Maladapted.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.