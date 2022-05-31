Praise with No Raise
Talking shady non-profits, hesitant houseguests, and Good Medicine with guest Jackie Keliiaa.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Jackie Keliiaa, a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor based in Oakland, California. She currently produces Good Medicine, a live comedy show featuring all Native comedians.
Lavery and Keliiaa tackle two letters. First, from someone wondering about polyamorous etiquette, relative to his partner’s partner’s partner. Another letter writer is wondering if he should cut his losses with his employer, or stick with them through a potentially profitable transition. Plus, an update on the letter, “Which Friends? What Benefits?”
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.