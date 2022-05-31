Big Mood, Little Mood

Praise with No Raise

Talking shady non-profits, hesitant houseguests, and Good Medicine with guest Jackie Keliiaa.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Jackie Keliiaa, a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor based in Oakland, California. She currently produces Good Medicine, a live comedy show featuring all Native comedians.

Lavery and Keliiaa tackle two letters. First, from someone wondering about polyamorous etiquette, relative to his partner’s partner’s partner. Another letter writer is wondering if he should cut his losses with his employer, or stick with them through a potentially profitable transition. Plus, an update on the letter, “Which Friends? What Benefits?”

Slate Plus members get another episode of Big Mood, Little Mood every Friday: sign up now!

Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis.

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host