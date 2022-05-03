Big Mood, Little Mood

Rad(icalized) Dad

Dad supported my transition, even paying for my top surgery. But his new right-wing beliefs have me considering cutting off the only parent I still talk to.

Danny Lavery welcomes Dylan Marron, author of the book Conversations with People Who Hate Me, and the host and creator of the critically acclaimed podcast by the same name. Marron recently joined the writing staff of the Emmy-winning hit television series Ted Lasso.

Lavery and Marron take on two letters. First, from a letter writer who doesn’t want to give up on his once supportive dad. Another letter writer wants to stop bickering with her husband over household chores. Plus, the story behind Marron’s book and podcast, Conversations with People Who Hate Me.

Production by Phil Surkis.

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

