Rad(icalized) Dad
Dad supported my transition, even paying for my top surgery. But his new right-wing beliefs have me considering cutting off the only parent I still talk to.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Dylan Marron, author of the book Conversations with People Who Hate Me, and the host and creator of the critically acclaimed podcast by the same name. Marron recently joined the writing staff of the Emmy-winning hit television series Ted Lasso.
Lavery and Marron take on two letters. First, from a letter writer who doesn’t want to give up on his once supportive dad. Another letter writer wants to stop bickering with her husband over household chores. Plus, the story behind Marron’s book and podcast, Conversations with People Who Hate Me.
Slate Plus members get another episode of Big Mood, Little Mood every Friday: sign up now!
Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.