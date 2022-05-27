Polyamorous Popularity Contest
Talking polyamory problems with guests Lindsay Kyle and Robyn O’Donnell.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Lindsay Kyle and Robyn O’Donnell, hosts of the podcast, Maladapted, in which they discuss books that have been adapted into movies.
Lavery, Kyle, and O’Donnell read a letter from someone who’s boyfriend wants to open up the relationship, but he’s rejecting all of her potential partners.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.