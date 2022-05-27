Big Mood, Little Mood

Polyamorous Popularity Contest

Talking polyamory problems with guests Lindsay Kyle and Robyn O’Donnell.

Danny Lavery welcomes Lindsay Kyle and Robyn O’Donnell, hosts of the podcast, Maladapted, in which they discuss books that have been adapted into movies.

Lavery, Kyle, and O’Donnell read a letter from someone who’s boyfriend wants to open up the relationship, but he’s rejecting all of her potential partners.

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

