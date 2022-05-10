Retiring Junior
Talking new name pushback, speaking your truth, and the new classic Lez Bomb with guest Dani Faith Leonard.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes writer, comedian Dani Faith Leonard, who recently produced the film, Coast.
Lavery and Faith Leonard tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer whose name change is ruffling feathers in her family. Another letter writer is worried about making small talk at their brother’s wedding. Faith Leonard shares about producing the films Coast, Lez Bomb, and her live comedy show, Adult Sex Ed. Plus, a listener update!
Production by Phil Surkis.