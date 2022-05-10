Big Mood, Little Mood

Retiring Junior

Talking new name pushback, speaking your truth, and the new classic Lez Bomb with guest Dani Faith Leonard.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes writer, comedian Dani Faith Leonard, who recently produced the film, Coast.

Lavery and Faith Leonard tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer whose name change is ruffling feathers in her family. Another letter writer is worried about making small talk at their brother’s wedding. Faith Leonard shares about producing the films Coast, Lez Bomb, and her live comedy show, Adult Sex Ed. Plus, a listener update!

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

All episodes

Host