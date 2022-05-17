Lying To Mom and Dad
Talking about lying to your parents, and forgetting your own name with guests Jane Rice & Edward Szekely.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Jane Rice, a civil servant, and Edward Szekely, a radiographer, who live in Edinburgh, Scotland with their 3 year old daughter and 6 year old cat.
Lavery, Rice, and Szekely take on two letters. First, from a young adult who wants to know why he can’t help lying to his parents. Another letter writer is trying to break their habit of using their dead name at work.
Production by Phil Surkis.