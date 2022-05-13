Big Mood, Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Finger Lickin’ Bad

Talking about friends who don’t wash their hands with Dani Faith Leonard.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes writer, comedian Dani Faith Leonard, who recently produced the film, Coast.

Lavery and Faith Leonard read a letter from someone who is upset that her friend doesn’t wash their hands.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host