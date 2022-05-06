It Was Always You
Second guessing the move “from ex-to-next”—with guest Dylan Marron.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Dylan Marron, author of the book Conversations with People Who Hate Me, and the host and creator of the critically acclaimed podcast by the same name. Marron recently joined the writing staff of the Emmy-winning hit television series Ted Lasso.
Lavery and Marron read a letter from someone who is in love with their ex, and is afraid of not being with them for the rest of their life.
Production by Phil Surkis.