Big Mood, Little Mood

It Was Always You

Second guessing the move “from ex-to-next”—with guest Dylan Marron.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Dylan Marron, author of the book Conversations with People Who Hate Me, and the host and creator of the critically acclaimed podcast by the same name. Marron recently joined the writing staff of the Emmy-winning hit television series Ted Lasso.

Lavery and Marron read a letter from someone who is in love with their ex, and is afraid of not being with them for the rest of their life.

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

