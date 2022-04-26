Living While Dying
Talking about withholding a cancer diagnosis, depoliticizing aunts, and Ancestor Trouble with guest Maud Newton.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Maud Newton, author of Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation.
Lavery and Newton tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer who doesn’t want to tell her new boyfriend about her cancer diagnosis. Another letter writer is worried that her favorite aunt can’t stop talking about her political organization. Plus, a deep dive into Newton’s new book.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com.
Production by Phil Surkis.