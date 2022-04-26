Big Mood, Little Mood

Living While Dying

Talking about withholding a cancer diagnosis, depoliticizing aunts, and Ancestor Trouble with guest Maud Newton.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Maud Newton, author of Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation﻿.

Lavery and Newton tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer who doesn’t want to tell her new boyfriend about her cancer diagnosis. Another letter writer is worried that her favorite aunt can’t stop talking about her political organization. Plus, a deep dive into Newton’s new book.

Slate Plus members get another episode of Big Mood, Little Mood every Friday. Sign up now!

Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com.

Production by Phil Surkis.

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host