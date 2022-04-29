Big Mood, Little Mood

Keeping Cat Company

Discussing the delicate nature of cat-sitting with guest Maud Newton.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Maud Newton, the author of Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation.

Lavery and Newton read a letter from someone who doesn’t want to accept money for watching her friend’s cat. Plus, a listener update!

Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

