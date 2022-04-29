Keeping Cat Company
Discussing the delicate nature of cat-sitting with guest Maud Newton.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Maud Newton, the author of Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation.
Lavery and Newton read a letter from someone who doesn’t want to accept money for watching her friend’s cat. Plus, a listener update!
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.