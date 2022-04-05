Bye-ological Parents
Talking parental estrangement and when to start dating again, with guest Marissa Gouverne.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Marissa Gouverne, a documentary and commercial editor living in New York City.
Lavery and Gouverne tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer who’s wondering how to avoid the same mistakes when dating. Another letter writer is asking how to maintain extended family relationships after cutting off their parents. Plus, Lavery and Gouverne talk about Steve Allen, Fred Astaire, and low-grade ailments.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis