I’m Not Racist Because …
Talking about offensive friends, faking autism, and The End of Bias with guest Jessica Nordell.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Jessica Nordell, a science journalist and the author of the book The End of Bias: A Beginning.
Lavery and Nordell take on two letters. First, from a letter writer who’s at her wits’ end with her friend’s racist comments. Another letter writer has caught her friend faking the symptoms of autism. Plus a deep dive into Nordell’s book, The End of Bias: A Beginning.
Slate Plus members get another episode of Big Mood, Little Mood every Friday. Sign up now!
Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.