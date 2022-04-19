Big Mood, Little Mood

 I’m Not Racist Because …

Talking about offensive friends, faking autism, and The End of Bias with guest Jessica Nordell.

Danny Lavery welcomes Jessica Nordell, a science journalist and the author of the book The End of Bias: A Beginning.

Lavery and Nordell take on two letters. First, from a letter writer who’s at her wits’ end with her friend’s racist comments. Another letter writer has caught her friend faking the symptoms of autism. Plus a deep dive into Nordell’s book, The End of Bias: A Beginning.

Production by Phil Surkis.

