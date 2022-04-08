Big Mood, Little Mood

Suburban Homesick Blues

Talking about handling homesickness, with guest Marissa Gouverne.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Marissa Gouverne, a documentary and commercial editor living in New York City.

Lavery and Gouverne read a letter from someone who can’t seem to function while grieving about the town they just moved from.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

