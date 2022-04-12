My Shifting Self
Talk about loving your body, witnessing domestic violence, and memories of The Barbizon Hotel with guest June Thomas.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes June Thomas, co-host of the Slate podcast Working, which explores the creative process.
Lavery and Thomas take on two letters. First, from a letter writer who is wondering how to be comfortable in their own body when their sense of self is constantly changing. Another letter writer is wondering if they should tell their friend that they saw their date committing domestic abuse. Plus, Lavery asks Thomas about the inspiration for her forthcoming book about lesbian spaces.
Production by Phil Surkis