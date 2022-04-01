Big Mood, Little Mood

I Hate My Friend’s New Girlfriend

Talking about clashing with a friend’s new girlfriend, with guest Daniel Shannon.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Daniel Shannon, a senior software engineer and technical lead at Vox Media, where he works on digital editorial content.

Lavery and Shannon read a letter from someone who is afraid his bestie’s new girlfriend is changing their personality for the worse.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

