I Hate My Friend’s New Girlfriend
Talking about clashing with a friend’s new girlfriend, with guest Daniel Shannon.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Daniel Shannon, a senior software engineer and technical lead at Vox Media, where he works on digital editorial content.
Lavery and Shannon read a letter from someone who is afraid his bestie’s new girlfriend is changing their personality for the worse.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis