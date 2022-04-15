Big Mood, Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Damocles-ed Daughter

Talking about Ghosting Grandmothers with guest June Thomas.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes June Thomas, co-host of the Slate podcast “Working,” which explores the creative process.

Lavery and Thomas read a letter from someone who is trying to prevent their mother from continually disappointing their granddaughter.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host