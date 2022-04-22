They’ll Love You!
Talking about nerves over meeting the parents with guest Jessica Nordell.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Jessica Nordell, a science journalist and the author of the book The End of Bias: A Beginning.
Lavery and Nordell read a letter from someone who wants to calm her partner’s nerves over meeting her parents.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.