Big Mood, Little Mood

They’ll Love You!

Talking about nerves over meeting the parents with guest Jessica Nordell.

Danny Lavery welcomes Jessica Nordell, a science journalist and the author of the book The End of Bias: A Beginning.

Lavery and Nordell read a letter from someone who wants to calm her partner’s nerves over meeting her parents.

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

