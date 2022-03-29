Love, Disrespectfully
Talking about guilty friendships and concerned cousins, with guest Daniel Shannon.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Daniel Shannon, a senior software engineer and technical lead at Vox Media, where he works on digital editorial content.
Lavery and Shannon take on two letters. First, from a letter writer who’s wondering if her cousin is “love bombing” their girlfriend, and if she should say something about it. Another letter writer is asking what to do now that they realize they don’t respect a friend that they’ve been supporting for years.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis