Sore Loser
Talking about resenting former lovers and holding family secrets, with guest Heather Havrilesky.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes author Heather Havrilesky, who recently published the book, Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage. She also writes the Ask Polly advice column.
Lavery and Havrilesky take on two letters. First, from someone who feels resentment over a former lover’s new relationship. Another letter writer is wondering whether sharing an old family will be helpful or harmful. Plus, a deep dive into Havrilesky’s new book.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis