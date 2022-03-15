Big Mood, Little Mood

Sore Loser

Talking about resenting former lovers and holding family secrets, with guest Heather Havrilesky.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes author Heather Havrilesky, who recently published the book, Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage. She also writes the Ask Polly advice column.

Lavery and Havrilesky take on two letters. First, from someone who feels resentment over a former lover’s new relationship. Another letter writer is wondering whether sharing an old family will be helpful or harmful. Plus, a deep dive into Havrilesky’s new book.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

