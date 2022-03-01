Resisting the Polycule
Talking about resisting polyamory, ex-bullies, and talking with one’s teenage self, with guest Laura Leigh Abby.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Laura Leigh Abby, a writer and star and subject of a new documentary podcast series from Paradiso Media called Seventeen: Conversations with My Teenage Self.
Lavery and Abby take on two letters. First, from someone who’s worried that her wife will discover her bullying past. Another letter writer is wondering how to get her husband to stop suggesting that she try polyamory. Plus a look into what inspired Abby’s new documentary podcast.
Production by Phil Surkis