Big Mood, Little Mood

Resisting the Polycule

Talking about resisting polyamory, ex-bullies, and talking with one’s teenage self, with guest Laura Leigh Abby.

Danny Lavery welcomes Laura Leigh Abby, a writer and star and subject of a new documentary podcast series from Paradiso Media called Seventeen: Conversations with My Teenage Self.

Lavery and Abby take on two letters. First, from someone who’s worried that her wife will discover her bullying past. Another letter writer is wondering how to get her husband to stop suggesting that she try polyamory. Plus a look into what inspired Abby’s new documentary podcast.

Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

