Big Mood, Little Mood

Mind Over Mindfulness

Talking enthusiasm for mindfulness apps, with guest Laura Leigh Abby.

Danny Lavery welcomes Laura Leigh Abby, a writer and star and subject of a new documentary podcast series from Paradiso Media called Seventeen: Conversations with My Teenage Self.

Lavery and Abby read a letter from someone whose girlfriend is insistent that they join in the use of mindfulness apps and mediation. Plus, a listener update!

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

