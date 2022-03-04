Mind Over Mindfulness
Talking enthusiasm for mindfulness apps, with guest Laura Leigh Abby.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Laura Leigh Abby, a writer and star and subject of a new documentary podcast series from Paradiso Media called Seventeen: Conversations with My Teenage Self.
Lavery and Abby read a letter from someone whose girlfriend is insistent that they join in the use of mindfulness apps and mediation. Plus, a listener update!
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis