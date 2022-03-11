Big Mood, Little Mood

Perplexed Ex

Talking ex-husbands with secrets, with guest Kyle Turner.

Danny Lavery welcomes Kyle Turner, a queer freelance writer based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Turner is a contributor to Paste Magazine, and his writing on film and culture has been featured in the Village Voice, GQ, Slate, Vanity Fair, and the New York Times.

Lavery and Turner read a letter from someone who is tired of withholding the truth from her kids about why their dad left. Plus, a listener update!

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

