Big Mood, Little Mood

Gay or Nay?

Talking about identifying as a lesbian and close friends who move away, with guest Kyle Turner.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kyle Turner, a queer freelance writer based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Turner is a contributor to Paste Magazine, and his writing on film and culture has been featured in the Village Voice, GQ, Slate, Vanity Fair, and the New York Times.

Lavery and Turner tackle two letters. First, from someone who’s not sure if they should identify as a lesbian given their history. Another letter writer is wondering how to support a close friend who is moving far, and also not get in her way. Plus, Turner shares about his Stephen Sondheim’s Follies-themed birthday extravaganza.

Production by Phil Surkis

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

