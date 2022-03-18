Big Mood, Little Mood

Ghostbuster

Talking about ghosting trauma, with guest Heather Havrilesky.

Danny Lavery welcomes author Heather Havrilesky, who recently published the book, Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage. She also writes the Ask Polly advice column.

Lavery and Havrilesky read a letter from someone who was ghosted by a longtime friend, and now is wondering how secure their other relationships are.

Production by Phil Surkis

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

