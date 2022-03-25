Big Mood, Little Mood

Infatuation or Insult?

Talking about the trickiness of admitting a crush, with guest Esther Jaffee.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Esther Jaffee, a marine microbiologist who specializes in algal biochemistry.

Lavery and Jaffee read a letter from someone who is afraid that admitting a crush on their friend will offend their gender identity.

Production by Phil Surkis

