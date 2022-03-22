Salty About Sea Change
Talking about leaving the city and confronting your boss, with guest Esther Jaffee.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Esther Jaffee, a marine microbiologist who specializes in algal biochemistry.
Lavery and Jaffee tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer who caught her boyfriend lying about his plans to move away with her. Another letter writer is wondering if it’s time to tell off their boss. Plus, Jaffee shares the latest and greatest from the world of algae.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis