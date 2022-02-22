Big Mood, Little Mood

(Not Really) Like A Boss

Talking surprised bosses, finding your trans community, and why we need to talk about Cosby, with guest W. Kamau Bell.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes comedian, author, and host of the Emmy Award–winning docu-series United Shades of America, W. Kamau Bell. Bell is also the director of the new Showtime docu-series called We Need To Talk About Cosby, which wrestles with the conversations of the #MeToo movement.

Lavery and Bell tackle two letters. First, from someone who was taken aback to find out that their team considers them a “toxic boss.” Another letter writer doesn’t know how to fit into the trans community. Plus, a deep dive into Bell’s Showtime docu-series, We Need To Talk About Cosby.

Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

