Weaponized Femininity
Talking being too butch for mom and a caring yet creepy neighbor, with guest Michael Gerber.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Michael Gerber, the editor and publisher of The American Bystander, an all-star print humor quarterly.
Lavery and Gerber take on two letters. First, from someone trying to stop her girlfriend’s mom from insulting her daughter as being “too butch.” Another letter writer is concerned about a caring neighbor who has now turned creepy. Plus, Lavery asks Gerber about his favorite zines.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis