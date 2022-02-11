Big Mood, Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Therapy, Round 2

Talking screening for competent therapists, with guest Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, author of the forthcoming book: On Repentance and Repair: Making Amends In An Unapologetic World.

Lavery and Ruttenberg read a letter from someone wondering how to screen for an autism-competent therapist.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host