Therapy, Round 2
Talking screening for competent therapists, with guest Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, author of the forthcoming book: On Repentance and Repair: Making Amends In An Unapologetic World.
Lavery and Ruttenberg read a letter from someone wondering how to screen for an autism-competent therapist.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis