Navigating mother-in-law behavior, with guest W. Kamau Bell.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes comedian, author, and host of the Emmy Award–winning docu-series United Shades of America, W. Kamau Bell. Bell is also the director of the new Showtime docu-series called We Need To Talk About Cosby, which wrestles with the conversations of the #MeToo movement.
Lavery and Bell read a letter from someone who fears that their mother-in-law has only started treating them nicely because of a serious medical diagnosis.
