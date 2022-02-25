Big Mood, Little Mood

Suddenly Sweet MIL

Navigating mother-in-law behavior, with guest W. Kamau Bell.

Danny Lavery welcomes comedian, author, and host of the Emmy Award–winning docu-series United Shades of America, W. Kamau Bell. Bell is also the director of the new Showtime docu-series called We Need To Talk About Cosby, which wrestles with the conversations of the #MeToo movement.

Lavery and Bell read a letter from someone who fears that their mother-in-law has only started treating them nicely because of a serious medical diagnosis.

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

