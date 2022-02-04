Big Mood, Little Mood

Fairweather Blues

Talking about the confusion of fairweather friendship, with guest Michael Gerber.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Michael Gerber, the editor and publisher of The American Bystander, an all-star print humor quarterly.

Lavery and Gerber read a listener update from someone who is trying to process being cut out by friends they thought they were close to.

Production by Phil Surkis

