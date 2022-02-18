90-Day Fiancé
Talking long-distance engagement secrets, with guest Sarah Marshall.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Sarah Marshall, a writer, media critic, and host of the modern history podcast, You’re Wrong About. She is also the co-host of You Are Good with Alex Steed.
Lavery and Marshall read a letter from someone wondering how to break it to their parents that they’re engaged to someone who lives abroad.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis