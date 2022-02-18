Big Mood, Little Mood

90-Day Fiancé

Talking long-distance engagement secrets, with guest Sarah Marshall.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Sarah Marshall, a writer, media critic, and host of the modern history podcast, You’re Wrong About. She is also the co-host of You Are Good with Alex Steed.

Lavery and Marshall read a letter from someone wondering how to break it to their parents that they’re engaged to someone who lives abroad.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

