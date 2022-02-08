Big Mood, Little Mood

The Fear I Understand

Talking carrying on without a cult and lying to your fiancée about her friends, with guest Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, author of the forthcoming book: On Repentance and Repair: Making Amends In An Unapologetic World.

Lavery and Ruttenberg tackle two letters. First, from someone wondering if she should let her fiancée know that she doesn’t like her friends. Another letter is contemplating returning to a religious cult after experiencing the outside world. Plus, a behind the scenes preview of Rabbi Ruttenberg’s forthcoming book.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host