The Fear I Understand
Talking carrying on without a cult and lying to your fiancée about her friends, with guest Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, author of the forthcoming book: On Repentance and Repair: Making Amends In An Unapologetic World.
Lavery and Ruttenberg tackle two letters. First, from someone wondering if she should let her fiancée know that she doesn’t like her friends. Another letter is contemplating returning to a religious cult after experiencing the outside world. Plus, a behind the scenes preview of Rabbi Ruttenberg’s forthcoming book.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis