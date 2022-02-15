Big Mood, Little Mood

Chosen Family First

Talking non-traditional families and barking dogs, with guest Sarah Marshall.

Danny Lavery welcomes Sarah Marshall, a writer, media critic, and host of the modern history podcast, You’re Wrong About. She is also the co-host of You Are Good with Alex Steed.

Lavery and Marshall take on two letters. First, from someone wanting to approach their neighbor about their barking dogs. Another letter writer is concerned about scaring off a romantic relationship because of their non-traditional chosen family. Plus, Marshall takes us behind the scenes of her two podcasts.

Production by Phil Surkis

