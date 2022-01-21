Big Mood, Little Mood

Storytime Fail

How to explain “falling in love” to a 5-year-old, with guest Colette Arrand.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Colette Arrand, a transsexual poet from Athens, Georgia. She is the author of the poetry collection Hold Me Gorilla Monsoon, and is the editor of FanFyte, the wrestling section of Fanbyte Media.

Lavery and Arrand read a letter from someone who is worried they are sending the wrong messages to their 5-year-old at storytime.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

