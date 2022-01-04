Nosy About Sex Noise
Talking shaming neighbors, chronically explaining chronic illness, and The End Of Us, with guest Ali Vingiano.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Ali Vingiano, a filmmaker and actor whose work includes writing and producing for the Emmy-winning series The Morning Show, and starring in her first feature film, The End Of Us.
Lavery and Vingiano take on two letters. First, from someone who is exhausted by people trying to guess why she is ill. Another letter writer is mortified that a neighbor has started angrily knocking on their door while they’re having sex. Plus, a deep dive into Vingiano’s first feature film, The End Of Us.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.