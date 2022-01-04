Big Mood, Little Mood

Nosy About Sex Noise

Talking shaming neighbors, chronically explaining chronic illness, and The End Of Us, with guest Ali Vingiano.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Ali Vingiano, a filmmaker and actor whose work includes writing and producing for the Emmy-winning series The Morning Show, and starring in her first feature film, The End Of Us.

Lavery and Vingiano take on two letters. First, from someone who is exhausted by people trying to guess why she is ill. Another letter writer is mortified that a neighbor has started angrily knocking on their door while they’re having sex. Plus, a deep dive into Vingiano’s first feature film, The End Of Us.

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

