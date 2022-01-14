The Price of Moving Back Home
Talking parental mediation, with guest Wendy Lee.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Wendy Lee, an associate professor in the English Department at New York University. She studies and writes about the history of the novel and philosophies of emotions and is currently working on a new book called Jane Austen & the End of Life.
Lavery and Lee read a letter from someone who moved back in with their parents, but now spends a lot of energy keeping the peace between them.
Production by Phil Surkis