Big Mood, Little Mood

Her Past. My Present.

Talking overcoming jealousy, lesbian appropriation, and poems about wrestlers, with guest Colette Arrand.

Danny Lavery welcomes Colette Arrand, a transsexual poet from Athens, Georgia. She is the author of the poetry collection Hold Me Gorilla Monsoon, and is the editor of FanFyte, the wrestling section of Fanbyte Media.

Lavery and Arrand take on two letters. First, from someone who can’t stop thinking about their partner’s dating history. Another letter writer identifies as a lesbian, but is getting pushback from her friends. Plus, Lavery asks Arrand about her lifelong passion for poetry and wrestling.

Production by Phil Surkis

