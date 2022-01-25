Big Mood, Little Mood

Screening for Sperm

Talking sperm selection, long-distance relationships, and board books for babies, with guest Kyle Lukoff.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kyle Lukoff, a pre-tipping point transsexual who used to be a school librarian but now writes children’s books full-time.

Lavery and Lukoff tackle two letters. First, from someone whose close friend is shaming them for having a long-distance relationship. Another letter writer is overwhelmed with the choices at a sperm bank. Plus, Lukoff talks about publishing his first board book.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

