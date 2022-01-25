Screening for Sperm
Talking sperm selection, long-distance relationships, and board books for babies, with guest Kyle Lukoff.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kyle Lukoff, a pre-tipping point transsexual who used to be a school librarian but now writes children’s books full-time.
Lavery and Lukoff tackle two letters. First, from someone whose close friend is shaming them for having a long-distance relationship. Another letter writer is overwhelmed with the choices at a sperm bank. Plus, Lukoff talks about publishing his first board book.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis