Big Mood, Little Mood

Playing or Straying?

Talking crush anxiety, with guest Kyle Lukoff.

Danny Lavery welcomes Kyle Lukoff, a pre-tipping point transsexual who used to be a school librarian but now writes children’s books full-time.

Lavery and Lukoff read a letter from someone who is worried that their intense crushes may end their current relationship.

Production by Phil Surkis

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

