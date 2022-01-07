Big Mood, Little Mood

Beat the Deadbeat

Talking minimizing the disappointment of a deadbeat dad, with guest Ali Vingiano.

Danny Lavery welcomes Ali Vingiano is a filmmaker and actor, whose work includes writing and producing for the Emmy-winning series The Morning Show, and starring in her first feature film, The End Of Us.

Lavery and Vingiano read a letter from someone who can’t stand that her partner’s kids are constantly being disappointed by their deadbeat dad.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

