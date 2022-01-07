Beat the Deadbeat
Talking minimizing the disappointment of a deadbeat dad, with guest Ali Vingiano.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Ali Vingiano is a filmmaker and actor, whose work includes writing and producing for the Emmy-winning series The Morning Show, and starring in her first feature film, The End Of Us.
Lavery and Vingiano read a letter from someone who can’t stand that her partner’s kids are constantly being disappointed by their deadbeat dad.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis